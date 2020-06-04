Gouverneur Central School honors group
Gouverneur Central School has announced the honors group for the class of 2020.
Shelbie Alguire is the daughter of Brayton and Dana Alguire. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in biology.
Celia Marie Carbone is the daughter of Matthew Carbone and Lisa Carbone. She plans to attend the University at Buffalo to major in psychology before continuing education for a PhD.
Hailey Clancy is the daughter of Patrick and Shelley Clancy. She plans to attend Elmira College to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.
Hillary Cook is the daughter of Peter and Barbara Cook. She plans to attend Monroe Community College, Rochester.
Taylor D’Agostino is the daughter of Vincent D’Agostino and Lori Gagnon. She plans to attend SUNY Plattsburg for a master’s degree in nursing and minor in Spanish.
John Erdman is the son of Daniel and Andrea Erdman. He plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to study aeronautical engineering.
Austin Fayette is the son of Dustin and Wanda Fayette. He plans to join the workforce and is interested in attending the Georgia Lineman School, Trenton, Ga., in 2021.
Lily Griffith is the daughter of Garth Lawrence and Lynn Griffith. She plans to attend SUNY Canton for a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Grace Manning is the daughter of Justin and Melissa Terpstra, Gouverneur, and Greg Manning, Alexandria Bay. She plans to attend Franciscan University, Steubenville, Ohio, to major in psychology.
Emma McDougall is the daughter of Jamie and Sandy McDougall. She plans to attend Keuka College, Keuka Park, to major in forensic psychology.
Jade McIntosh is the daughter of Dave and Julie McIntosh. She plans to attend SUNY Canton’s dual degree program for nursing.
Taylor Ormasen is the daughter of Nickolas and Amber Ormasen. She will major in political science and pre-law at Columbia University, New York City.
Kate Rushlo is the daughter of Marc and Jan Rushlo. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in biology.
Evan Shampine is the son of Ivan and Barbara Shampine. He plans to attend the University at Buffalo to major in biochemistry and education.
Samantha Turner is the daughter of William and Dawn Turner. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam.
Marina Camille Wood is the daughter of Cory and Sarah Wood. She will attend Syracuse University to major in political science and international relations.
