Gouverneur Central School honors seniors

The 2021 honors group of Gouverneur Central School, from left, front row: Kolby Wells, Matthew Turner, Jared Wilson and Dylan Farr; and back row: Gavin Nichols, William Schroeder, Shantall Sweet, Ellen Baer, Claire Knowlton, Breena Drake, Hope Leader, Leeah Morrissiey, Reese Morenz, Corryn Canell, Haylee Campbell, Holly Barton and Katherine Fullam. Not pictured is Lauren McCarthy. Submitted photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.