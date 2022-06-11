Gouverneur Central School honors group
GOUVERNEUR — The 2022 Gouverneur Central School honors group have been announced.
Carter Baer is the son of Joel and Denise Baer. He has been a member of varsity club, key club, National Honor Society and participated in football and wrestling. Mr. Baer will attend Binghamton University on a wrestling athletic scholarship.
Cierra Besaw is the daughter of Justin Besaw and Charity Coller. She has participated in National Honor Society, student senate, varsity club, and girls’ soccer and basketball. Miss Besaw will major in psychology at SUNY Potsdam.
Raelin Burns is the daughter of Kenny and Pam Burns. She has participated in National Honor Society, key club, varsity club, captain of the basketball team, softball and soccer; and competed in the Chemistry Olympiad Competition. Miss Burns will major in biology and play basketball at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Alex Clancy is the son of Bill and Norma Clancy. He has participated in National Honor Society, key club, yearbook and operated the lighting system for school musical productions and concerts. Mr. Clancy will major in biology at Nazareth College, Rochester.
Katelyn Clancy is the daughter of Patrick and Shelley Clancy. She served as captain of varsity volleyball and cheerleading and was a member of the softball team. Miss Clancy will major in radiologic technology at Alfred State College.
Hailey Cook is the daughter of Andrew and Katrina Cook. She has participated in National Honor Society, cheer team, jazz band and is the drum majorette for the Marching Wildcats; and serves as president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society. Miss Cook will major in psychology at SUNY Canton.
Alexis Devlin is the daughter of Sean and Stacey Devlin. She has participated in varsity club, National Honor Society, volleyball, basketball and softball. Miss Devlin will major in exercise science at SUNY Cortland.
Brynn Farley is the daughter of Dawn Farley and Michael Farley. She has participated in student senate, select strings, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, key club varsity club, indoor track, golf and soccer. She spent her senior year at The Clarkson School, dually enrolled in the honors program and served as a floor representative for the TCS Council. Miss Farley will double major in civil and environmental engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam, and will intern with GE Aviation over the summer.
Ashlee Flood is the daughter of Thomas and Kimberly Flood. She has pursued artistic endeavors throughout school. Miss Flood will major in graphic design at SUNY Potsdam.
Kate Forsythe is the daughter of Joe and Kim Forsythe. She served as captain of the basketball and cheerleading teams and is a member of varsity club. Miss Forsythe will major in fashion marketing at Cazenovia College.
Kaitlyn Gibson is the daughter of Jeffrey Gibson and Wendy Gibson. She served as vice-president of National Honor Society, secretary of student senate, vice-president of key club, president of varsity club and captain of the soccer team. Miss Gibson will double major in criminal justice and psychology at Northeastern University, Boston, Mass.
Cassidy Hardy is the daughter of Jennifer and Richard Hardy. She served as captain of the marching band color guard; was a member of National Honor Society and jazz band; and served as alto saxophone section leader for concert band. Miss Hardy will major in radiologic technology at North Country Community College, Saranac Lake.
Ella Impaglia is the daughter of Stacey Hance and Andrew Impaglia. She ha participated in National Honor Society, key club, varsity club, swimming, indoor track and outdoor track and field. She holds two indoor track records and two swim records. Miss Impaglia will major in psychology at Nazareth College, Rochester.
Gino Jacobs is the son of Candice Jacques and Gino Jacobs. Mr. Jacobs will major in computer science at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Kiarra Jenkins is the daughter of Chuck and Brandi Jenkins. She has participated in girls’ soccer, including a Section X soccer championship her senior year, indoor and outdoor track, including an undefeated track team. Miss Jenkins will major in education at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Samina Kheuangthirath is the daughter of Sariena and Nathaniel Sexton. Miss Kheuangthirath will major in nursing, with a minor of biology, at the University of Southern Maine, Portland, Maine.
Kortney Knight is the daughter of Leo and Lisa Knight. She has participated on the swim team, serving as captain, yearbook club, serving as secretary, band, chorus, chamber singers, Tri-M Music Honor Society and National Honor Society; and was a lifeguard for open swim. Miss Knight will attend SUNY Canton.
Madison Kurdziel is the daughter of Lynn and Michael Kurdziel. She has participated in varsity cheerleading, serving as a captain, Tri-M Music Honor Society, marching band, jazz band and concert band; and participated in New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA), all-county and area all-state. Miss Kurdziel will major in music at the University at Buffalo.
Thomas McIntosh is the son of Theodore and Nichole McIntosh. Mr. McIntosh will enter the workforce following graduation with consideration of college.
Hailey Morrissiey is the daughter of Adam and Misty Morrissiey. She serves as president of student senate and key club and secretary of National Honor Society; and participated in select strings, Tri-M Music Honor Society, varsity club, art club, varsity indoor track and golf; and was co-captain of the girls’ varsity swim team. Miss Morrissiey will major in biomolecular science with the Honors Program at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Peyton Mussaw is the daughter of Chris and Kennedy Mussaw. She has served as president of National Honor Society and varsity club, class secretary and captain of the soccer and softball teams. Miss Mussaw will major in psychology at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Torie Salisbury is the daughter of Paula Holdstock and Scott Salisbury. She has participated in National Honor Society, varsity club, soccer, basketball and track, serving as captain in soccer and basketball. She was named a 1st team All-Northern and MVP in soccer and 2nd Team All-Northern in basketball. Miss Salisbury will major in forensic criminology at SUNY Canton.
Cole Siebels is the son of Edward and Elizabeth Siebels. He has served as parliamentarian of National Honor Society, secretary of key club, treasurer of varsity club and class president. He has been a member of cross country, qualifying for New York Championship and awarded 1st Team All-Northern four times; and member of track, select strings, jazz band and chamber singers. Mr. Siebels will major in government at St. Lawrence University, Canton, and will participate in the Army ROTC program.
Addison Sonntag is the daughter of Brandon and Beth Sonntag. She has participated in art club, key club, JROTC and student council. Miss Sonntag will major in biological sciences at Southern Mississippi University, Hattiesburg, Miss.
Matthew Tobin II is the son of Olguita and Matthew Tobin. He will major in creative writing at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, while a member of the Army Reserves. Following graduation, he will enlist in the Army.
Christopher Weaver is the son of Gary and Dianne Weaver. He has won several medals in the regional Science Olympiad competition; and volunteered with several community events. Mr. Weaver will major in molecular genetics at the University of Rochester.
Connor Wood is the son of Cory and Sarah Wood. He served as class vice-president and president of varsity club; was a member of National Honor Society, and varsity football, basketball and baseball. Mr. Wood will major in finance and business at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Ariana Zeller is the daughter of Roger Zeller and Bobbi Davis. She has participated in chamber singers, National Honor Society, chorus and band; and completed several dual enrollment courses. Miss Zeller will major in clinical laboratory sciences and biology at Nazareth College, Rochester.
