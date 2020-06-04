Gouverneur Central School honors group
Gouverneur Central School has announced the honors group for the class of 2020.
Shelbie Alguire, daughter of Brayton and Dana Alguire, has been a member of National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, high school musicals and orchestra. She enjoys art and music and is an active volunteer in the community. Miss Alguire plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in biology.
Celia Marie Carbone, daughter of Matthew Carbone and Lisa Carbone, served as National Honor Society president, vice president of Key Club and stage manager for musicals. She was a member of varsity golf and Whiz Quiz. Miss Carbone earned first place in the Patriot’s Pen essay and was awarded the Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award. She plans to attend the University at Buffalo to major in psychology before continuing education for a PhD.
Hailey Clancy, daughter of Patrick and Shelley Clancy, has been a three-season athlete, participating in junior varsity soccer, varsity cross-country and indoor and outdoor track and field. She was a member of choir, National Honor Society, captain of the cross-country team and was a scholar athlete all four years. Miss Clancy plans to attend Elmira College to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.
Hillary Cook, daughter of Peter and Barbara Cook, is a three sport athlete. She was a member of National Honor Society, Varsity Club, Student Senate and has served as class vice president since sophomore year. Miss Cook plans to attend Monroe Community College, Rochester.
Taylor D’Agostino, daughter of Vincent D’Agostino and Lori Gagnon, has participated in junior varsity soccer and softball, varsity indoor track and cheerleading, earning Scholar Athlete Awards each season as well as the Athlete of Distinction Award for cheerleading. She participated in Varsity Club and was a photographer for yearbook and was in the top 10 of her class each quarter. Miss D’Agostino was a member of National Junior Honor Society, was nominated to participate in Horizons Camp, Clarkson University, Potsdam, for three years, has participated in several seminars on the empowerment and leadership of women and attended classes at St. Lawrence University, Canton, and earned 35 college credits through Syracuse University Project Advance. Miss D’Agostino plans to attend SUNY Plattsburg for a master’s degree in nursing and minor in Spanish.
John Erdman, son of Daniel and Andrea Erdman, has participated in varsity soccer, outdoor track, cross-country and indoor track. He is the class treasurer, National Honor Society parliamentarian and Varsity Club treasurer and has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. He plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to study aeronautical engineering.
Austin Fayette, son of Dustin and Wanda Fayette, has pursued several agricultural classes and participated in trap shooting for two years, receiving the All State High Average Award in spring of 2019. He attended the metalworking program through Southwest Tech. Mr. Fayette plans to join the workforce and is interested in attending the Georgia Lineman School, Trenton, Ga., in 2021.
Lily Griffith, daughter of Garth Lawrence and Lynn Griffith, was involved in band, participated in high school musicals as state crew prop manager, a member of FFA and volunteered with several community service events such as donations to food pantries. Miss Griffith plans to attend SUNY Canton for a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Grace Manning, daughter of Justin and Melissa Terpstra, Gouverneur, and Greg Manning, Alexandria Bay, has played junior varsity and varsity volleyball, has been a member of National Honor Society since sophomore year and is active in St. James Church’s youth group. She plans to attend Franciscan University, Steubenville, Ohio, to major in psychology.
Emma McDougall, daughter of Jamie and Sandy McDougall, has participated on the yearbook staff, thespian society, select strings and the high school musical. She is a member of National Honor Society and 4-H, where she serves as president, and participates in several community service activities. Miss McDougall plans to attend Keuka College, Keuka Park, to major in forensic psychology.
Jade McIntosh, daughter of Dave and Julie McIntosh, has taken several advanced and college classes throughout high school and played soccer, softball and indoor track, receiving the Academic Achievement Award for each varsity sport and Athlete of Distinction Award. She participated in travel soccer and softball teams and has held two part-time jobs. Miss McIntosh plans to attend SUNY Canton’s dual degree program for nursing.
Taylor Ormasen, daughter of Nickolas and Amber Ormasen, was treasurer of yearbook, thespian society, high school musical, high school band, CODA and National Honor Society. She was a member of Chamber Singers, singing the national anthem at sporting events, attended All County chorus in grades 5 to 11, and played tenor saxophone in band ensemble, jazz band and pep band. Miss Ormasen participated in Whiz Quiz and took accelerated courses, AP classes and credits through Syracuse University Project Advance. She spent her senior year at The Clarkson School at Clarkson University, Potsdam. She was both an elected representative and secretary for The Clarkson School Council as well as chief yearbook editor. She was also a member of the highly selective University Honors Program, where she performed astrophysics research and served as the Service Representative and Class of 2023 Representative on the Steering Board. She was an Ambassador for the Honors and early college programs. Taylor made president’s list with 4.0 both semesters, and was honored at the University Recognition Award Ceremony. She will major in political science and pre-law at Columbia University, New York City.
Kate Rushlo, daughter of Marc and Jan Rushlo, has participated in volleyball and as a member of National Honor Society. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in biology.
Evan Shampine, son of Ivan and Barbara Shampine, participated in volleyball, indoor/outdoor track and the high school musical. He plans to attend the University at Buffalo to major in biochemistry and education.
Samantha Turner, daughter of William and Dawn Turner, played volleyball, receiving the Sportsmanship Award and Section X Athlete of Distinction Award. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam.
Marina Camille Wood, daughter of Cory and Sarah Wood, has served as class president, vice president of National Honor Society, president of Varsity Club and as a student representative on the Board of Education. She was involved in varsity athletics, including basketball and softball for three years. She will graduate with 38 college credits. Miss Wood will attend Syracuse University to major in political science and international relations.
