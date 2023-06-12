Gouverneur Central School honors group
GOUVERNEUR — The 2023 honors group for Gouverneur Central School has been announced.
Ava Bartholomew, daughter of Laurel and Jeremy Bartholomew, plans to attend Syracuse University, to major in anthropology.
Maya Bartleson, daughter of Robert Bartleson, Sarah Shepherd and Bobbi Shepherd, plans to attend Warren Wilson College, Swannanoa, N.C., to major in business and minor in communications.
Addison Blair, daughter of Gerald and Kimberly Blair, plans to attend SUNY Brockport to major in accounting.
Shia Bright, daughter of Christopher and Sara Bright, plans to attend North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, to major in environmental science.
Allison Carvel, daughter of Lindsey Carvel, plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in adolescent education in English.
Addison Conklin, daughter of Tom Conklin and Amanda Atkinson, plans to attend Daemen University, Amherst, to join the physician’s assistant program.
Randi Griffith, daughter of Gordon and Teah Griffith, plans to join the Air Force and continue boxing.
Rikki Griffith, daughter of Gordon and Teah Griffith, plans to join the Air Force and continue boxing.
Aurora Hayden, daughter of Josh Hayden and Kim Denesha, plans to attend Pfeiffer University, Misenheimer, N.C., to major in business marketing.
Niciara House-Bowman, daughter of Tonya House-Carter and Krystofer Carter, plans to attend college to major in nursing.
Noel LaPierre, son of Michael LaPierre and Aimee Salgado, plans to attend Arizona State University, Tempe, Ariz., to major in business data analytics.
Shane Frances Muyano, daughter of Santos and Maria Francisca Muyano, plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology in the engineering exploration program.
Maxwell Lucas, son of Heather and Adam Crino and Shawn Lucas, plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in adolescence English education.
Mariah Manning, daughter of Melissa and Justin Terpstra, plans to attend the Franciscan University of Steubenville (Ohio), to major in psychology.
Elizabeth Riutta, daughter of Roger and Sarah Riutta, plans to attend SUNY Brockport to major in nursing.
Jack Schroeder, son of Dr. Valarie Schroeder and Nicholas Schroeder, plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in physics.
Kobe Steorts, son of Kelsey Steorts and Sabrina Denesha, plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in engineering and management.
Jerricka Walton, daughter of Brian and Angel Walton, plans to attend SUNY Canton to major in nursing.
