GOUVERNEUR — Students in high school and eighth grade at Gouverneur Central School District will resume hybrid learning next week.
The district announced the reopening on its official Facebook page Thursday morning. The decision comes after two months of remote learning stemming from escalating COVID-19 cases and potential exposures among students and staff.
A mix of in-person and virtual learning will begin Monday, with eighth-graders housed alone in the middle school and students attending out-of-district BOCES programs transported.
The announcement notes district buildings “will be evaluated daily,” and elementary and lower middle school grades cannot be staffed until at least Jan. 11, due to required quarantine periods.
Last updated for Gouverneur Central on Dec. 22, the state’s online COVID-19 Report Card has logged 27 total staff and student coronavirus cases since the beginning of the school year.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reports 97 active cases in the town of Gouverneur as of Wednesday, with the majority confirmed at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility among inmates and staff.
