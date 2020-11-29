GOUVERNEUR — Following more than a month of remote learning, Gouverneur Central School was set to return for in-person classes Monday, but that won’t be happening.
Superintendent Lauren F. French made the announcement in a Saturday afternoon Facebook Live video. She said the district, as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, has 19 employees who have either tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are in quarantine, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
Mrs. French said because of this, the district doesn’t have the necessary amount of substitute teachers to fill in for those in quarantine, which has resulted in the district remaining closed for in-person learning for the time being.
As for when students and staff can expect to return for in-person classes, no date has been discussed.
“This certainly wasn’t the announcement I wanted to be able to make,” Mrs. French said Saturday. “We were very hopeful that our numbers were going in the right direction until about a week ago ...”
She said she had a “pit in my stomach” feeling that the district wouldn’t be able to open.
Opening Monday would be a “less than optimum” situation for students as staff as everyone was looking forward to being back in school.
Going forward, Mrs. French said the district will be giving COVID updates every Thursday.
The district announced the month-long closure Oct. 27, after a three-day closure was implemented to trace a potential employee exposure. With confirmation that the employee had tested positive and indication that a student had attended classes for the entire week prior, returning home to positive family members, additional tracing began.
Over the last month, a total of 14 district cases have been logged, one on-site teacher and 13 off-site students, according to the state’s online COVID-19 Report Card. No new cases linked to the recent spike is reflected on the tracker site as of Sunday afternoon.
St. Lawrence County reporter Ellis Giacomelli contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.