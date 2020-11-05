GOUVERNEUR — Public Health officials are monitoring a new potential spread of COVID-19 as Gouverneur Central School District students continue to learn virtually and large Halloween parties were reported over the weekend.
In a virtual update on Facebook Live on Thursday night, Superintendent Lauren F. French said the district was considering reopening school buildings for in-person instruction next week after Public Health advisers initially confirmed negative COVID-19 results and zero new student or staff cases this week.
On Oct. 27, the district notified families of a continued closure through Oct. 30, after a middle school teacher tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Gouverneur closure began the day prior as pending staff test results had not yet been received. One student, who was in contact with multiple positive individuals at home, attended school the week of Oct. 19, Mrs. French said last week.
With Public Health and Board of Education input, the district was preparing to return to hybrid instruction Monday, but weekend events reported to the school district by students generated widespread community concern.
“We had the buses ready, we knew that we could do the routes, we had the food ready,” Mrs. French said Thursday night. “We just don’t have safe behavior taking place right now in the community.”
At least two Gouverneur events, with an estimated 80 to 100 people gathered, were reported to have taken place Halloween weekend, she said. Two people in attendance were identified as COVID-19 positive, she added, and several district students reportedly came into contact with the positive individuals at those events.
Beverly Martin, the district’s head of health services, received more than 80 phone calls Sunday night into Monday, Mrs. French said.
With last month’s virus concerns understood to be isolated to the district’s school buildings, BOCES students had been permitted to attend their programs in person. But with renewed concern, some BOCES students from Gouverneur have been directed to quarantine, with others expected to be identified. All students, Mrs. French said, will learn virtually starting Monday until further notice.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reports seven active cases in the town of Gouverneur as of Thursday, the second highest township count to Massena’s 12 active cases.
Mrs. French, who oversees 1,565 students and 285 employees, urged district families and community members to have a “candid conversation” with one another.
“We’re not talking about a common cold anymore, we’re not talking about a sore throat or strep throat,” she said. “We’re talking about the fact that COVID-positive people were at these events, and it’s beyond my level of being able to control that.”
School-sponsored extracurricular and athletic programs remain canceled, and the district plans to reassess a possible return to hybrid and in-person BOCES learning this month.
