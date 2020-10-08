GOUVERNEUR — With “an abundance of caution” Gouverneur Central School District announced Thursday afternoon a temporary closure of schools as COVID-19 test results are pending.
The district had not received confirmation of any positive cases among students or staff at the time of this report, and individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms have been awaiting test results this week.
Gouverneur schools will be closed Friday, designated an emergency closure day, and Monday for Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The district plans to resume in-person learning Tuesday, following deep cleaning and disinfection of district buildings over the weekend.
The decision, according to the district, was made in consultation with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department and was based on the latest state Department of Health guidelines for K-12 schools.
After a COVID-19 test is administered, a positive result requires a full case investigation, contact tracing and exclusion from school, according to the DOH COVID-19 toolkit for primary and secondary schools.
If no result or alternative diagnosis is returned within 48 hours, symptomatic cases are deemed positive, and individuals are expected to isolate and communicate with local public health officials as if a positive result was returned.
As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department reports eight total active COVID-19 cases, including one active case in the town of Gouverneur.
People experiencing symptoms should contact their health provider or one of the hotlines established in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done by appointment through St. Lawrence Health System, Clifton-Fine Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448
The Ogdensburg Respiratory Clinic is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Canton Respiratory Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and the Nursing Advice Hotline is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
To make an appointment at either respiratory clinic location, call the Nursing Hotline at 315-713-6655.
