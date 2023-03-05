Gouverneur plans to go remote on next ‘snow day’

The Gouverneur Central School District has exhausted all of its emergency days for the 2022-23 school year, and they’ll switch to remote learning if any additional days are needed. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur Central School District has exhausted all of its emergency days for the 2022-23 school year, and they’ll switch to remote learning if any additional days are needed.

Schools are required to provide 180 days of instruction and, in most cases, they build extra days into the calendar that can be used as emergency days. The St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services calendar has built 185 days into the 2022-23 calendar, with five days that can be used for emergencies. Six emergency days have been built into the 2023-24 regional calendar.

