GOUVERNEUR — Following Thursday’s temporary closure announcement, Gouverneur Central School District buildings will reopen as planned Tuesday.
GCSD closed schools Friday in consultation with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, pending COVID-19 test results for district community members. One additional confirmed positive, according to county data, was logged in the town of Gouverneur over the weekend, bringing the entire town’s current active total to two cases.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card dashboard for test results indicates the school district has logged zero positive cases for on-site and remote students and staff, though the data was last updated Thursday.
