MASSENA — A coalition has joined with state Senate and Assembly leadership to urge Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to include in the fiscal year 2023 budget funding that would ensure schools are fully reimbursed for all meals they serve.
On Wednesday, they joined together to urge the inclusion of Healthy School Meals for All NY Kids in the budget. The bill, which was introduced by Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas, D-East Elmhurst, would supplement the cost of providing school meals not covered by the federal government.
Since March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided waivers to schools, allowing them to serve meals at no cost to all students. Those waivers are set to expire in June. However, according to the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, while many New York schools offer meals at no cost for all students, 270 eligible schools do not participate, in large part because they are unable to make it work financially. Many of these schools are in small school districts in rural communities.
Hunger Free America said that, if the waiver isn’t extended beyond June, more than 2,000 schools and nearly 800,000 students in the state will be without access to free school meals.
“Every child in our state deserves to have access to a healthy breakfast and lunch. This is a matter of racial and economic equity and our federal government recognized this when they provided a waiver to states to provide healthy school meals for all,” Assemblywoman González-Rojas said in a statement. “Unfortunately, after June of this year that waiver will expire, and 2,000 schools and 800,000 students will lose access to this program.”
“This is unacceptable in one of the richest states in the nation,” she added. “If Maine can do this then New York state certainly can. So I call on our Legislature and governor to fund universal school meals for all of our children in our FY23 Enacted State Budget.”
The director of governmental relations for the New York State School Boards Association agreed.
“Students need proper nourishment to be successful,” Brian C. Fessler said in a statement. “This is why the NYS School Boards Association calls on New York state to act now to launch a statewide universal school meals program to ensure all public-school students are offered breakfast and lunch, free of charge. Healthy School Meals for All NY Kids is a critical investment to support students’ ability to thrive academically and to bolster educational equity.”
