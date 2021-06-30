POTSDAM — John L. Graham has been named as a temporary replacement for departing SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg.
Mr. Graham will serve as officer-in-charge and preside over SUNY Potsdam while it searches for a new president. Ms. Esterberg last week announced she will step down on Aug. 31 after accepted a new position as chancellor at the University of Washington Bothell.
Mr. Graham is the State University of New York’s student advocate as well as senior advisor to SUNY Chancellor Jim J. Malatras.
A news release from SUNY said that Mr. Graham “will provide a smooth transition for the campus as President Kristen Esterberg prepares to step down in August.”
“As we work to broaden what it means to be student-centric at SUNY,” Mr. Malatras said, “Dr. Graham has been our students’ direct contact here at system, taking feedback and advice to make changes that matter most in helping them achieve their degrees.
“He will do the same at SUNY Potsdam,” the chancellor added, “and at a time when we look toward a full reopening of our campuses.”
“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Graham to the SUNY Potsdam community, as we reopen campus and prepare for a face-to-face fall semester,” SUNY Potsdam College Council Chairperson June F. O’Neill said in a prepared statement. “His depth of experience in higher education and his years of advocacy to support students will be a welcome addition at the helm, as we prepare to launch a national search for a permanent president.”
Mr. Graham said he is honored to continue Ms. Esterberg’s legacy of staunch advocacy for the students, faculty and staff at SUNY Potsdam.
“My top priority is to ensure a smooth transition occurs and to be an advocate for every member of SUNY Potsdam’s campus community,” Mr. Graham said.
