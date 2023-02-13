Granby Elementary band, chorus, orchestra bring the sound

Granby Elementary School’s fifth- and sixth-grade students offered two band and chorus performances.

FULTON - Big sounds were on display in the Granby Elementary School cafeteria as the school’s band and chorus took to the stage.

The fifth- and sixth-grade students offered two performances: one before dismissal for the younger students in the school and another in the evening for parents and guests.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.