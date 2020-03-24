Granby Elementary honors students for integrity

GRANBY - Students at Granby Elementary who exemplified integrity throughout the month of January were recently honored during a school-wide assembly.
Classroom teachers nominated students in grades kindergarten through six to receive a certificate of recognition after they were observed adhering to moral and ethical principles in the classroom and throughout Granby Elementary.
Honored in front of their peers, teachers and special guests were: Skylar Rojas, Tucker Ernestine, Jax Caruso, Gracie Box, Noah Barnes, Myla Conway, Christopher Mccann, Aubrey Greene, Lydia Williams, Keyin Allen, Owen French, Carter Clark, Kage Whelsky, Austin Paro, Savannah Olmsted, Cora O’bryan, Liam Scanlon, Michael Stafford Iv, Carter Newton, Ella Gascoigne, Lyleah Sawyer, Sophia Donahue, Colten Fellows, Paige Murphy, Isaac Reynolds, Conner Calabro, Shawna Southworth, Gayge Neal, Lucas Hammond, Zachary Hammond, Abigail Kinney, Grace Britton, Konner Goding, Camden Fellows, Cayden Hayes, Giuliana Busch, Eli Johnson, Mackenna Labarge, Adam Sharkey, Brady Klinkowsky, Hayden Hall, James Carden, Faith Britton and Thomas Scanlon.
