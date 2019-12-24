Granby Elementary hosts fifth-grade lunch-and-learn session

GRANBY - Fifth-grade parents, guardians and special guests were recently invited into Granby Elementary School for a lunch-and-learn session to bond with the children before learning about academic initiatives of the 2019-2020 school year. After the family engagement component of sharing a meal together, the children had recess while the adults received pertinent information from teachers on school-based highlights and other news pertaining to the fifth-grade curriculum. Pictured is Granby fifth-grader Sydney Ure with her special guest, Mark Geffert. Lunch-and-learn sessions are offered across various grade levels throughout each of the Fulton City School District elementary schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.