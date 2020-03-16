Granby sixth-graders enjoy Science-on-the-Go
Buy Now

FULTON - Pictured is Granby Elementary School sixth-grader Sabastian Rojas who readies to do the “Hulk Smash” on some oobleck, a non-Newtonian fluid, during a recent grade-level visit from Matt Fagan of the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) in Syracuse. Fagan brought the museum’s Science-on-the-Go program to Granby sixth-graders as a culmination activity to the students’ academic unity on energy, forces and motion. The activities looked at the sciences behind super hero powers and how they related to the sixth-grade Next Generation Science Standards. Each student also received a coupon good for free admission for up to six people per family to the MOST.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.