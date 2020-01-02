Granby Elementary UPK hosts craft day

GRANBY - Universal pre-kindergarten students at Granby Elementary School created crafts and special memories with family members and other special guests who helped them form a Christmas countdown chain, a patterned candy cane, a penguin ornament, reindeer food magic and cookie decoration. Not only did the day reflect key academic lessons learned throughout the 2019-2020 school year thus far, but teacher Michelle Long said it also promoted family engagement, which is key to modeling good school practices.
