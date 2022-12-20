Granby recognizes students for being On a Roll and grateful character traits

Second grader Mark DuMont III cheers on his peers after winning a classroom award at Granby Elementary School’s recent On a Roll and Character Trait Award Assembly.

FULTON - Granby Elementary School in Fulton recently celebrated their monthly On a Roll and Character Trait Assembly, recognizing students for both academic progress and serving as positive examples of character.

Throughout the month of November, Fulton City Schools focused on the concept of gratitude in the classroom in beyond. At a school-wide assembly on Dec. 2, Granby Elementary staff honored students who best exemplified thankfulness with special certificates and recognition.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.