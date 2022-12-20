Granby recognizes students for being On a Roll and grateful character traits

FULTON - Granby Elementary School in Fulton recently celebrated their monthly On a Roll and Character Trait Assembly, recognizing students for both academic progress and serving as positive examples of character.
Throughout the month of November, Fulton City Schools focused on the concept of gratitude in the classroom in beyond. At a school-wide assembly on Dec. 2, Granby Elementary staff honored students who best exemplified thankfulness with special certificates and recognition.
The school’s teachers similarly took the time to commend students who made improvements or progress in any of their academic areas or within social and emotional learning. These students – deemed “on a roll” – were likewise celebrated at the assembly.
Between both groups, 74 students were honored in all. Additional awards recognized positive traits across entire classes.
“I look forward to recognizing all of the deserving students,” said school principal Gina Salerno. “I love when our entire Granby community comes together to celebrate everyone’s accomplishments.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.