Granby students love learning

GRANBY - Granby Elementary students who have shown their classroom teachers a love of learning throughout the 2018-2019 school year were recently recognized during a school assembly in front of their peers.
Certificates of recognition were awarded to the following students: Rose Hinkley, Brenden Heaney Jr., Dawson Smith, Hannah Spaziano, Eli Dominguez, Christina Walker, Nicholas Goss, Seth Miner, Wesley Gordon, Jaelieana Derycke, Sydney Ure, Keagan Brown, Shawn Kimball, Elliana Hotchkiss, Hunter Smith, Ian St. Onge, Bailie Garbutt, Alaina Vescio, Gionna Allen, Christopher Hayes, Rebecca Bartlett, Jason Harris, Denny McCarty-Castillo, Paola Aguilar-Marroquin, Alejandrina Rodriguez, Hayden Masuch, Tyler Tucker, Johnathan Clohecy and Natalie Guile.
Also honored were the following students: Jahleaa Heaney, Liliana Lovine, Marty Woolworth, Maya Demascoli, Owen Mastro, Lydia Williams, Maxwell Reynolds, Nicole Williams, Sebastian Kissel, Mya Parkhurst, Addison Fletcher, Brycen Spaulding, Kylie Stevens and Cambrie Clark.
