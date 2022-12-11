Granby students raise money help school and pie teachers

Second-grader Donald Benzel pies principal Gina Salerno in the face after his class won his grade’s Penny War competition.

FULTON - Students at Granby Elementary School raised over $4,300 this month in an exciting new fundraiser: The Penny War.

For most of the month of November, students at Fulton’s Granby Elementary School have been locked in a vicious struggle: The school’s first-ever Penny War. For two weeks, students were encouraged to bring in loose change and bills to help raise money for the school’s Parent Teacher Group, which helps to facilitate events and field trips. Classes within each grade competed against each other, taking advantage of regular competitions and challenges throughout the event.

