Grant funds to boost Hannibal full-day UPK

A Hannibal UPK student taps into his imagination and STEAM skills while building a structure with Magna Tiles. The district recently secured a $245,000 grant for its full-day UPK program.

HANNIBAL - The Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) recently secured funds to bolster its UPK instruction and continue operating as a full-day program.

The funding, which totaled $245,000 for Hannibal, was made possible through the New York State UPK Expansion Grant program. Funds were awarded to districts based on plans to serve high-need populations, level of existing pre-kindergarten services and the extent to which a district planned to maximize the total number of eligible four-year-old children served in its programs.

