HANNIBAL - The Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) recently secured funds to bolster its UPK instruction and continue operating as a full-day program.
The funding, which totaled $245,000 for Hannibal, was made possible through the New York State UPK Expansion Grant program. Funds were awarded to districts based on plans to serve high-need populations, level of existing pre-kindergarten services and the extent to which a district planned to maximize the total number of eligible four-year-old children served in its programs.
“We are thrilled to be one of only 24 recipients statewide to receive this critical funding,” said HCSD Superintendent of Schools Christopher A. Staats. “Our grant-writing team did a phenomenal job gathering data and submitting a compelling application to help secure these much-needed funds.”
Staats noted that the grant will allow the district’s youngest learners to benefit from full-day programming that will help them develop the foundational skills needed to be successful in school.
“When we strengthen supports and provide equitable opportunities for children in their early years, we see the benefits throughout their school years and beyond,” New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said. “The New York State Education Department is committed to expanding full-day prekindergarten programs that provide a strong educational foundation for our children, resulting in positive long-term outcomes.”
