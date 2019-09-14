WATERTOWN — School districts looking for funding for bullying prevention and character education programs can now apply to the Daniel Briggs Fund for Integrity of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Established in 2015 at the Foundation to provide financial resources to educational programs raising awareness of bullying in schools and the community, the charitable fund is designed to also support professional development opportunities to educate school administrators, teachers, faculty, and staff.
Last year, Lyme Central School was the first recipient of a grant from the Daniel Briggs Fund for Integrity totaling $500 to provide additional funding for materials supporting the district’s character and kindness education program for students in K-12.
This year, up to $1,000 is available through the fund.
The deadline to submit applications for consideration is Nov. 15. Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, for grant applications or to learn more about this funding opportunity at (315) 782-7110 or max@nnycf.org.
Those interested in making direct contributions to the Daniel Briggs Fund for Integrity at the Foundation may make gifts to: Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Note the “Daniel Briggs Fund for Integrity” in the memo line. You may also give online at www.nnycf.org.
