BROWNVILLE — A new grant and donations linked to it will help people further discover the allure and beauty of a nature preserve on Perch Lake Road.
The Ontario Bays Initiative land trust is calling the work to be done from the grant “phase two” of upgrades to its 184-acre Downybrook Wildlife Refuge. Its habitat ranges from marshlands to forests. Bluebird nesting boxes dot the property and visitors may also witness beavers, great blue herons and other wildlife. The preserve has 3½ miles of walking trails.
OBI’s “phase one” was initiated in 2019 after improvements were funded by the New York State Conservation Partnership Program, with matches from the Northern New York Community Foundation and OBI supporters.
On Monday, OBI, the only all-volunteer land trust in the area, was notified it was awarded funding for a $50,000 project. Those funds originate from a $35,782 grant from the state Conservation Partnership Program, which is a partnership between the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Land Trust Alliance.
Donations, including a significant one from one individual, Dani Baker, owner of Cross Island Farms on Wellesley Island, brought the total to $50,000.
Monday’s grant announcement was part of a statewide package of $3.375 million in Conservation Partnership Program grants. The Northern New York slice of the funding totals $444,572. There were four other organizations in the north country that also received program funding.
“The people of New York need and love open spaces for the many health, recreation, and economic benefits they provide,” Meme Hanley, the Land Trust Alliance’s New York program manager, said in a news release. “These grants will leverage the strengths of the state’s land trust community to protect treasured local outdoor places and help provide important climate benefits.”
Ontario Bays Initiative’s 2019 project included funding a parking area, an informational kiosk, trail signs, boardwalks and a wildlife blind.
In 2011, OBI received a $2,100 NNY Community Foundation grant and a $8,250 DEC grant to develop a comprehensive stewardship plan for Downybrook.
Perch Lake Road splits Downybrook Wildlife Refuge, thus there are “west side” and “east side” segments. The funding in 2019 helped create a parking area on the west side. The new funding will target east side parking.
“We’re going to be adding a parking lot to the east side,” said OBI board member Tracy Valentine. “It’s currently a grassy area, and it gets wet. We’ve never had a designated parking area for visitors to park on the east side. By having a real parking lot, it’ll attract people making it more accessible and user friendly.”
“There’s just an entryway driving across grass on the east side,” said James O. LaPlante, chair of OBI’s board of directors. “Part of the grant is to put a road in on the east side and a parking area. On that east side, you have to go down a path between two homes. Right now, it’s just grass. I think people are reluctant to drive across that grass. It looks like private property.”
The new grant will also help to fund a viewing deck on the west side that will enhance bird-watching and serve as an outdoor gathering spot.
“It’s also a place where we can have meetings, small outdoor gatherings and small groups for educational purposes,” Mrs. Valentine said. “By having this structure, it’ll create more ways and reasons for the public to visit Downybrook and enjoy it.”
“It’s becoming more and more well known, and will become more well known,” Mr. LaPlante said of Downybrook. “People are using it.”
The roots of the property go back to twin sisters and public school teachers Mary E. and Helen C. Eldrett. Helen died in 2015 at the age of 75.
The sisters, who moved to this area from Saranac Lake, had looked for years upon abandoned fields behind their home on Perch Lake Road, which they purchased in 1971.
In 1976, deciding to make better use of the land, they began a wildlife refuge. They received initial assistance from the DEC. They occasionally bought more land, adding to their refuge. When the twins retired, they devoted more time to the land, including creating and maintaining trails and hosting scouting groups and area students.
In 2011, the sisters placed a conservation easement on the property so Ontario Bays Initiative could protect the habitat “forever.” OBI was entrusted with the ownership and care of the property in 2015.
The nonprofit OBI serves the communities of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Brownville, Hounsfield, Henderson, Ellisburg, Pamelia and LeRay.
Other state Conservation Partnership Program 2022 grant recipients in the north country, besides OIS:
• Adirondack Land Trust: capacity grants $29,000; transaction grant $75,000.
• Champlain Area Trails: stewardship and resource management grant $23,500; transaction grant $33,240.
• Thousand Islands Land Trust: capacity grant $50,000; stewardship and resource management grant $98,050.
• Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust: professional development grant $100,000.
