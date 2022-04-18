LOWVILLE — After living through every parent’s worst nightmare — the sudden and tragic death of a child — a local business owner decided he wanted to find a way to empower young people by giving them social and practical skills that can help make them more resilient, more determined to find their paths in life.
Joshua M. Fitzgerald, owner of Lake Effect Tech on South State Street, said his son “had several people who loved and cared about him and many influences outside of his parents and closest friends,” but some of those influences made the Fitzgeralds worry about the impact — physical, mental and emotional — people were having on their son.
In August 2020, their son died unexpectedly.
“Instead of just shutting down and making our circle smaller, we really wanted to push forward with a motto our family has stuck to,” Mr. Fitzgerald said. “‘When you have more than you need, build a bigger table, not a higher fence.’”
So he did. He built bigger tables in his phone and computer repair shop to accommodate the students at the Pride Academy he wanted to create.
Pride Academy was designed to teach middle and high school students — with younger students added later — myriad skills from “overcoming adversity” to conversation, debate and critical thinking; how to survive without technology and time management to first aid, home and automotive repair, cooking and manners through guest speakers and activities.
By the end of Pride Academy’s first session, Mr. Fitzgerald said 15 students between kindergarten and fifth grade, eight students between sixth and eighth grades and five high-schoolers participated.
“Last year was very grassroots,” Mr. Fitzgerald said, explaining how by trying to do everything himself, he learned Pride Academy could benefit from more people being involved and more structure in the courses.
The new manifestation of Mr. Fitzgerald’s vision will begin on Saturday when a new session of Pride Academy will begin, this time through partnerships with Cornell Cooperative Extension and 4-H Youth Development, which is under the Cooperative Extension’s umbrella.
Mr. Fitzgerald is one of six teachers who will lead the three age groups using a curriculum devised through the Extension’s expertise.
“What Cornell can bring is a research-based and structured curriculum for each age group that’s still really fun, interesting programs that youth will be involved in, so you can have an educational experience that is not boring,” said Extension Executive Director Michele E. Ledoux.
According to the Pride Academy coordinator for 4-H, Jeannette M. Murdie, healthy eating will be more front-and-center in the program, with a “healthy habits” class that will lead to healthy lunches being prepared that the students will take home with them, funded as part of a regional grant from Walmart.
“Goal setting” and “building resilience” will be topics for all three age groups, and all three will also take home other materials given out throughout the course as well as a plant to grow at home.
The youngest group will also learn things like creating “daily intentions” and “calming” themselves when needed, while the middle school group will start to learn about “finances” in their lives, and high schoolers will also learn about internet safety, public speaking and learning skills based on the goals they set, like learning to build a resume or apply for a job or college, Ms. Murdie said.
“It’s about being flexible with the youth that are in the class and responding to what they need,” Mrs. Ledoux added.
The most substantial change with the new alliance is that while Pride Academy is still open to any school-age child from kindergarten to 12th grade, everyone who signs up is required to register as a 4-H Club member and pay the $10 joining fee, although Mr. Fitzgerald plans to cover the enrollment cost for all participants.
Mrs. Ledoux said the requirement is primarily to satisfy insurance needs for the extended class that a one-off indemnity form will not satisfy, but that an increase in membership will also make the 4-H eligible for increased government aid. She also said no one will be turned away because of an inability to pay the fee.
Mr. Fitzgerald said he was “somewhat skeptical” of the requirement at first.
“Once I realized the whole 4-H book would open for the Pride Academy students,” he said, smiling as he used his flattened hands to show the book opening, “I was sold.”
As 4-H members, Pride Academy students will also receive newsletters and have the opportunity to participate in all 4-H activities, but they are not required to do so, according to Mrs. Ledoux.
Although 4-H is often perceived as agriculturally focused, Mrs. Ledoux and Ms. Murdie said the program has expanded as community needs have expanded.
“Josh was trying to be relevant (in creating the Pride Academy) and we’re (4-H and the Cooperative Extension) doing that, too, based on research-based information and meeting the needs of the community.”
In August, Mr. Fitzgerald was named the first Lowville Citizen of the Year in part for creating Pride Academy.
“It takes a village, right?” a grinning Mr. Fitzgerald asked rhetorically, because to him, the answer is obvious.
Pride Academy this year will begin on Saturday and run on every Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. through June 11, except over Memorial Day weekend, at the Lewis County Education Center, 7359 East Rd. The last day to register for Pride Academy is Wednesday.
For more information or to join, call the 4-H office at 315-376-5270 or email lewis@cornell.edu.
