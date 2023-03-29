GRB gives back with Red Cross blood drive

FULTON - G. Ray Bodley’s (GRB) Student Senate sponsored a recent blood drive through the American Red Cross. On Thursday, March 9, 32 students from throughout the high school participated, allowing the donation of 28 units of blood.
The event continues the return of school traditions that existed prior to COVID-19, when both a fall and spring blood drive were common. While recent donation numbers were lower than what was typically seen before the pandemic, Red Cross officials note that this trend has been a common one and only serves to highlight the importance of events like these.
