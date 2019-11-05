GRB hosts successful pep rally
Buy Now

FULTON - G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB) student Alex Blaine readies to pie Principal Donna Parkhurst in the face during the school’s recent pep rally. Both students and staff members participated in friendly competitions, including the tug-o-war event, in which students were crowned champions. Sports teams were introduced and GRB club members also stood in recognition of their participation in the school community. The annual pep rally served as a fun way to bring all four high school classes together ahead of the homecoming football game.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.