GRB seniors celebrate 100 days to graduation

FULTON - Most of the G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB) Class of 2020 gathered together for a family-style breakfast in the school cafeteria to celebrate having just 100 days to graduation.
The celebration of accomplishments, overcoming odds and a growth of learning and friendships prompted the seniors to dress to impress, enjoy a fulfilling breakfast, play trivia and Minute-to-Win-It games and recall fond memories as they remain focused on the last marking periods of the 2019-2020 school year.
Senior Class Advisor Jen Killian told crowd members that they should be proud of themselves, as this is “a great time in your lives.” GRB Principal Donna Parkhurst echoed those sentiments. Following her congratulatory remarks, Parkhurst said she was simply stunned that within 100 days those students would walk across the stage and shake her hand, signaling the end to their Fulton City School District education. She encouraged all seniors to remain positive, have good attendance in classes and not to come down with senioritis.
Attendees also signed a pledge banner, which re-affirmed their commitment to graduate in June.
