FULTON - G. Ray Bodley seniors entered their final year with a delicious start: The Senior Sunrise Breakfast.
Continuing the tradition from last year, the Class of 2023 was invited to a breakfast buffet of doughnuts, fruit and breakfast pizza Sept. 9. The event was organized by the senior class and overseen by senior class co-advisors Nick Duval and Ryan Brown. Planners had hoped the event would be a hearty welcome to the students and give them the opportunity to reconnect and prepare for the year ahead. Despite the early hour, a sizeable portion of the class was in attendance for the morning treats.
