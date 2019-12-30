GRB students attend NYSSMA Conference All-State

FULTON - The Fulton City School District recently sent five G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB) students to the New York State School Music Association Conference All-State Festival because of their stellar, individual musical achievements. Participation in the festival is the highest level in the state for a student musician. GRB participants include: Andrew Smith (violin), All-State Orchestra; Vita Dean, All-State Wind Ensemble; Kaylee Foster, All-State Chorus; Emily Porter (flute), All-State alternate and Sydney Bradshaw (bass), All-State alternate.
