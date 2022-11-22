GRB students demonstrate musical talents at fall concerts

Members of GRB’s concert orchestra take a bow after their fall concert performance.

FULTON - Students at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley (GRB) High School displayed their musical skills during a pair of fall concerts last week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the GRB music program hosted its first of two concerts, featuring the school’s chamber choir, wind ensemble and symphonic orchestra. The chamber choir, under conductor and music teacher Taras Logvis, began the evening with a series of folk songs by Johannes Brahms. Under Stephanie Mata Mercado, the wind ensemble then performed a series of themes from popular video games. The symphonic orchestra, conducted by Anna Edele, concluded the evening with pieces by Tchaikovsky, Doug Spata, and Hans Zimmer.

