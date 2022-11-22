GRB students demonstrate musical talents at fall concerts

FULTON - Students at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley (GRB) High School displayed their musical skills during a pair of fall concerts last week.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the GRB music program hosted its first of two concerts, featuring the school’s chamber choir, wind ensemble and symphonic orchestra. The chamber choir, under conductor and music teacher Taras Logvis, began the evening with a series of folk songs by Johannes Brahms. Under Stephanie Mata Mercado, the wind ensemble then performed a series of themes from popular video games. The symphonic orchestra, conducted by Anna Edele, concluded the evening with pieces by Tchaikovsky, Doug Spata, and Hans Zimmer.
The school continued their performances on Thursday, Nov. 3 with a second concert, this time featuring the talents of the jazz ensemble, concert choir, concert band and concert orchestra. The Jazz ensemble played two pieces under the direction of Mercado while the concert choir, conducted by Logvis, sang three songs of their own. Mercado’s concert band continued the video game theme from earlier in the week before Edele’s concert orchestra closed out the evening with a series of songs from popular films. Both events were well-attended by families and friends.
Many student members of the school’s music program will soon be featured in the Area All State Music Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Little Falls.
GRB will next host a trio of orchestra, band, and choir concerts in mid-December.
