GRB students gain experience job shadowing FCSD teachers

FULTON - G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB) students interested in the field of education as a future career didn’t have to go too far to gain some hands-on experience.
Thanks to the high school’s new career exploration center, students who completed an interests survey have begun to be matched up with community businesses and organizations for job shadowing experiences. Select GRB students interested in becoming teachers, or another school-based position, were paired up with teachers at either Lanigan or Granby elementary schools. Classrooms were selected based on those which had a student teacher placement from SUNY Oswego.
During a recent visit with Maureen Distin’s second-grade class at Granby Elementary, junior Julia Brown and senior Sam Kreinheder enjoyed the observation of both the student teacher and teacher, as they interacted with the young students. Brown said she became interested in the field of education as a possible career pathway because she has always cared for younger siblings and helped them grow. Kreinheder, meanwhile, said the career choice came from a favorite past teacher, Carmen Ruggio. That connection provided a permanent inspiration to succeed.
Also paired up at Granby was GRB student Caleb Dahar with fifth-grade teacher Julie Bennett. At Lanigan, the second-grade team took advantage of the opportunity to assist possible, future Fulton City School District (FCSD) teachers by hosting GRB students Andrew Smith, Samantha Perkins and Jack Broderick. Third-grade teacher Nicole Doty allowed GRB student Crystal Boland to shadow her, while fourth-grade teacher Sara Morrice welcomed Sierra Crast to her classroom. Michael Janero joined fifth-grade teacher Krista LaDue.
Additional GRB students interested in obtaining real-world experience are encouraged to visit Angela Ferlito in the career exploration center, located within the high school library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.