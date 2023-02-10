FULTON - Nearly 50 G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB) students were recently celebrated for their successes inside and outside the classroom, earning membership into the National Honor Society (NHS).

The students were inducted into the prestigious organization after meeting a rigorous set of criteria, from academic excellence to participating in volunteer activities. According to GRB NHS advisor Nate Fasulo, each inductee earned the distinction by exhibiting the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, leadership, service and character.

