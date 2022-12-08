POTSDAM — Potsdam Central School will have a new superintendent, Jerry Griffin, as of Jan. 1. He and the retiring superintendent, Joann M. Chambers, are working together until then to make the transition seamless.

Mr. Griffin has been the Malone Central superintendent for the past 10 years. He also spent a year as assistant superintendent and five years as principal, in addition to previously working as a high school and elementary principal in North Carolina and also teaching math.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.