POTSDAM — Potsdam Central School will have a new superintendent, Jerry Griffin, as of Jan. 1. He and the retiring superintendent, Joann M. Chambers, are working together until then to make the transition seamless.
Mr. Griffin has been the Malone Central superintendent for the past 10 years. He also spent a year as assistant superintendent and five years as principal, in addition to previously working as a high school and elementary principal in North Carolina and also teaching math.
“One of the things that attracted me to the job is Potsdam has a newly adopted strategic plan and it aligns with my personal philosophy … I want to guarantee every kid in the Potsdam district has an engaging classroom to walk into,” he said. He pointed to a page from the school’s strategic plan that talks about supporting students’ and staff’s social and emotional health, offering diverse learning options and collaborating with families and the extended school community.
“For years now I’ve been using six words to summarize my personal philosophy for public schooling: engaging classrooms, safe environments, informed decisions,” he said. “I’ve always felt that we should constantly use methods and strategies to encourage student engagement in the classroom by creating learning environments that are active, collaborative, and rigorous and foster learning relationships.”
He says in addition to regular school hours, he sees importance in offering a range of after-school activities that appeal to the entire spectrum of students.
“I can tell there’s a lot of emphasis (in Potsdam) for providing enriching activities, regardless of the age. Sometimes the best hours of the day in school for kids are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. … our job is to provide opportunities for students to be part of something. Every student should have a connection to the school in some way, whether that be athletics, clubs, music, student government or working out after school, there should be some kind of connection,” he said.
Mr. Griffin says he’s eager to start his new role because he’s always “had an attraction to the Potsdam community.”
“My wife and I … always sort of joked about it, talked about it — ‘Wouldn’t it be cool someday to live there and work there,’” he said.
He became interested in the superintendent job while talking with Mrs. Chambers, a longtime friend and colleague of his, during the summer and she mentioned she was planning to retire at the end of 2022.
“I went home that night and told my wife — ‘Joann Chambers is retiring,’ and that’s when the conversation began. Should we do it? Should we go after this? The seed was planted then in our house and we went for it,” he said. “I wasn’t shopping around. This was a targeted move for me. I’ve got a good gig in Malone, a nice contract, good board I’ve worked with, good community. I’ve been there a long time. It was too good to pass up.”
Mrs. Chambers, who has led the Potsdam district for the past eight years, said she initially considered retiring a couple of years ago, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened.
“I really did not want to retire then … It was a very difficult time. I wanted to be here to lead the school district through that. I watched a couple other districts where new superintendents were dealing with all that. It’s very challenging for a new superintendent to manage all that. I could not have left during that time,” she said. “I wanted to end with some semblance or normalcy. I wanted to get to a return to education as it was prior to the pandemic. That kind of played into the timing as well, sort of get things to an even keel. It’s time to move on.”
She says their prior professional relationship is making for a good transition.
“Jerry and I have known each other a long tome. It’s made the transition very easy and natural. We’ve been colleagues and friends a long time. We’ve done some phone calls and Zoom meetings. Mr. Griffin’s come over a bunch of different times,” she said. “He’s getting acclimated to things going on. I’ve started including him in communications so he can get up to speed with the board of education’s business. It’s gone very well.”
“Joann’s been very gracious with me, and patient, supportive and helpful. I couldn’t ask for a better transition so far. I’m ready. I’m excited. I have a current job in Malone I’m trying to finish strong,” Mr. Griffin said.
He’ll be taking the helm in Potsdam at a time of year that’s busy for school district administrators. It’s when they start the process of coming up with the next school year’s budget.
“Anytime a board or superintendent or school district develops their budget, they’re announcing their priorities to the public: ‘This is what we want to do for our community,’” he said. “I have a lot of experience in budget development. It’s a strength of mine.”
“I plan to do a lot of listening, a lot of observing these first couple of months,” he said. “I’ll be thrust right into budget development, working with the board of education and administrators and business office staff.
“It’s a busy time of year for superintendents in January because you are consumed with budget development for a good three months … a lot of getting the word out to the public in why we’re doing what we’re doing.”
Mr. Griffin says the physical layout of the Potsdam district, all of the schools on a single lot, is a change he’s looking forward to. In Malone, the buildings are spread out in the village, which means he doesn’t get to spend as much time at all of the schools.
“It’s a very cool opportunity for me to have those school visits be a part of my daily life. I’m looking forward to that,” he said. “One of my favorite jobs in my entire career was being a high school principal. I felt it was an opportunity to be with kids and have an immediate impact on their life, right then … In a large district like Malone … I’ve become removed from that, somewhat. I’m looking forward to be more engaged with kids. I can already feel that from my visits.”
Mrs. Chambers says it will be difficult to say goodbye to the school district where she’s worked for years, including over 10 years as high school and Lawrence Avenue Elementary principal, and previously taught middle school English.
“I’m so grateful to have spent most of my career in one place. I get emotional every time I start talking about it, to have taught students, to have their children be my students … even one of my principals was a former student,” she said. “My own children came through this school system. I’ve lived in the district most of my adult life. I look back and I’m so grateful to have been here.”
“It’s an honor to follow Joann’s footsteps in this role. I want her to look back in her retirement and be proud of the district. I’m going to work hard for this community to keep moving forward in a positive manner,” Mr. Griffin said.
