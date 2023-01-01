PHOENIX - On Dec. 9 at the Michael A. Maroun (MAM) Elementary School gymnasium families gathered for “Grinch Night.”
The annual event, sponsored by the MAM Parent-Faculty Organization, provides families with an opportunity to make crafts, play, listen to a reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and watch “The Grinch” on DVD.
