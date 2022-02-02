PARISHVILLE — Group members have been named for an initiative to “reimagine school lunch” at the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District.
The group was formed after a parent, Christopher Vangellow, posted a photo on Facebook of a lunch that he said “might be lacking.”
The photo, posted Jan. 12, showed four chicken nuggets, one scoop of plain white rice, a handful of baby carrots and a carton of milk.
That post generated more than 400 comments and 350 shares, and went viral around the globe. It was covered by Fox News, the New York Post and the Daily Mail in London. It was also picked up by Star Trek star George Takei on his personal Facebook page.
Since then, the school district has formed a group to address the lunch concerns. A request had been sent out for four parent representatives and four student representatives interested in serving on the group studying ways to make school lunches more appetizing. Superintendent William E. Collins said the group members who volunteered are “a cross representation of those who expressed interest.”
The School Lunch Committee includes Mr. Vangellow and parents Melissa Cutler, Anne Marie Snell and Cheryl Williams; student representatives Kylee Bush, Mikayla Groody, Ash Vangellow and Julian Wenzel; board of education representatives Heather Liebfred and Jeff Yette; Wellness Committee representative Liz White; Superintendent Collins; and Arlis “Artie” M. Frego, the director of food service management for the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
“A big ‘THANK YOU’ to anyone who volunteered to be part of the group addressing concerns about school lunch,” Mr. Collins said in an update posted to the district’s website.
He also answered some questions that had been directed to the district through phone calls and emails, wondering what comprised a school lunch, portion sizes and the cost.
“All breakfasts and lunches are free for all students during the COVID pandemic. Serving sizes are set by the National School Lunch Program and are the same for all public schools across the country. Serving size regulations have not been changed since meals became free,” Mr. Collins said.
He noted that Parishville-Hopkinton Central School is one of 20 school districts participating in the BOCES food service program.
“Meals are prepared on site, not shipped to the school ready made,” he said. “Every student lunch offers the choice of two ‘hot’ meals with up to 2 servings of fruit AND 2 servings of vegetables. If the hot meal options are not of interest, students may opt for one of 3 different types of salads (Caesar, Chef, or Garden) OR choose from 3 different kinds of sandwiches (Ham, Turkey, or Peanut butter & Jelly). All lunches come with a milk.”
Mr. Vangellow followed up his original Facebook post with additional photographs, including one with chicken balls, bread stick and fruit “that I am told was completely frozen still so they couldn’t eat it.”
He said he did not think any student could get energy from the meal and said the school was “failing” students with such “unappetizing” food.
Mr. Collins had taken notice of Mr. Vangellow’s Facebook post and responded on the district’s Facebook page about “reimagining school lunches.”
“This week a concerned parent’s Facebook post about Parishville-Hopkinton school lunches went viral. The concerns expressed clearly resonated with students and parents as evidenced by the number of comments and shares,” Mr. Collins said. “In fairness to the cafeteria, students are allowed one more serving of fruits or vegetables and one additional nugget than appeared in the photograph; however, this doesn’t alter the message that many students and parents are dissatisfied with school lunches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.