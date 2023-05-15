ALBANY — The Hammond Central School girls varsity basketball team paid a visit to Albany on Monday to receive congratulations on winning the NYPHSAA girls Class D championship in March.

Last week, the Assembly passed a resolution, introduced by Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, congratulating the team on their championship win against Oxford Academy, 61-37, at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy on March 19.

