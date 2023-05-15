ALBANY — The Hammond Central School girls varsity basketball team paid a visit to Albany on Monday to receive congratulations on winning the NYPHSAA girls Class D championship in March.
Last week, the Assembly passed a resolution, introduced by Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, congratulating the team on their championship win against Oxford Academy, 61-37, at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy on March 19.
A concurrent bill in the Senate, introduced by Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, has been referred to committee.
The team toured the Capitol with Assemblyman Gray Monday, learning about the legislative process and the history of the Capitol and state government.
Hammond Central School District Superintendent and athletic director Douglas H. McQueer joined the team and coaches for Monday’s visit.
He said the visit was a great honor for the team, almost all of whom had never been to the state Capitol before.
“They’ve never done anything like this, and it’s likely they won’t again, so it’s very special,” he said.
Mr. McQueer said the girls were a little nervous about the experience, with much attention being paid to them and their enjoyment of the day.
“I told them to relax. And they’re like a family together so they’re all supporting each other,” he said.
Each team member and coach was given an embossed copy of the resolution recognizing their win.
At home, the village of Hammon added to its sign noting the varsity program’s two other state championship teams in 2007 and 2008.
Community residents welcomed home members of the team after the game.
The Lady Red Devils received an escort from police officers and firefighters when they came home that Sunday. Fans of the team lined the streets and cheered for the champions as their bus made the trip back from Troy
