Hammond Central School class leaders
HAMMOND — The 2021 class leaders of Hammond Central School are Norah Pease, valedictorian, and Connor McRoberts, salutatorian.
Miss Pease, daughter of Daniel and Mary Pease, has an academic average of 98.6. She will graduate with a Regents with Advanced Designation Diploma with Honors and an annotation that denotes Mastery in Math and Science and with 15 college credits.
She was the district’s highest ranking nominee for the New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship; and received the Augsbury-North Country Scholarship, Clarkson Achievement Award, Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal Scholarship and Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Miss Pease is a member of student council, National Honor Society, science club, art club, book club, yearbook and tutoring program. She participates in soccer, basketball and softball, having been selected as a Channel 7 All-Star. She is a member of Grace Covenant Church, Ogdensburg, where she volunteers at community dinners and church events. She works as a lifeguard at Grasspoint State Park, Clayton; and as a waitress at North Star Restaurant, Alexandria bay.
Miss Pease plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in education.
Mr. McRoberts, son of Chris and Laura McRoberts, has an academic average of 94.6. He will graduate with a Regents with Advanced Designation Diploma with Honors and an annotation that denotes Mastery in Science with nine college credits.
He received the New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship, Clarkson Leadership Award, Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal Scholarship and Rensselaer Medal Program Award.
Mr. McRoberts is a member of National Honor Society and book club; and participates in cross-country, basketball and the high school play. He is a member of Presbyterian Church of Hammond, where he volunteers as part of the youth group for community events, including dinners and bottle drives. In addition, he volunteers for Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary, Heuvelton; and works as a customer service teammate at Price Chopper, Ogdensburg.
Mr. McRoberts plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology to major in computer engineering.
