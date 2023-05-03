WATERTOWN — Store leadership at Hannaford’s Watertown location has selected the Sci-Tech Center to receive a $1 donation from every purchase of the $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag.
The fundraiser runs through May. More than $1.2 million has been donated by Hannaford to more than 5,000 local nonprofits since the program began in 2015.
“The selection of Sci-Tech for this program is another indication of how our community has come together to support Sci-Tech since the devastating flood on January 5th, forced our building to temporarily close,” Sci-Tech executive director Steve Karon said in a news release. “As we continue necessary repairs to our building, Hannaford’s support will be of immense help.”
The city condemned the 154 Stone St. building after a water pipe in the basement ruptured. While repairs on the museum building continue, Sci-Tech is planning a temporary exhibit in a nearby location to be announced, that will feature many of the museum’s interactive displays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.