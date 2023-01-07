Hannibal alumna presented with Shirley Chillson Cianfarano Scholarship

HANNIBAL - After successfully completing her freshman fall semester at Keuka College, Hannibal High School alumna Julia Shortslef (class of 2022) was recently presented with the Shirley Chillson Cianfarano Scholarship.
The $500 annual scholarship serves as a tribute to Cianfarano, a longtime guidance secretary in the Hannibal Central School District who left a lasting impact on the community. Upon her passing, family and friends created a scholarship in her name, which is awarded each year to a student who exhibits good character, commitment, leadership and academic achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.