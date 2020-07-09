HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Chapter of Dollars for Scholars has awarded one scholarship of $1,000 and 11 scholarships in the amount of $500 to Hannibal High School graduates.
Seven scholarships funded by general fundraising and unspecified donations were awarded to Jhnae Douglas, Savanah France, Hannah Heald, Jordan Jackowski, Noah Kuc, John ruggio and Bradley Wiggins.
Kelsey Combes received the Trooper Amanda Anna Memorial scholarship.
Zachary Moore received the scholarship sponsored by donations from Sterling Stage and Brianna Simmons received the Shumway Memorial.
Kristin Kellogg and Jacob Powell were awarded the Country Cruizers Scholarships.
The Country Cruizers Car Club has supported Dollars for Scholars for a number of years, using proceeds earned by parking cars at the Hannibal Field Days and an annual barbecue. Once again, the cancellation of the field days will have a negative impact on their ability to contribute next year.
Dollars for Scholars is a subsidiary of Scholarship America. Donations and bequests are always welcome and are tax deductible. All money raised is used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors from Hannibal High School. Many colleges partner with Dollars for Scholars to ensure that the awards are not used to reduce other financial aid granted to the student and some colleges match awards from Dollars for Scholars. The Hannibal chapter raises money through various fundraising activities, most notably the annual Ducks over the Dam race. Due to the current situation with COVID-19 restrictions, their fundraising efforts have been curtailed, which will significantly reduce the number of scholarships they can award in 2021. Donations are welcome and can be made with a credit card on the chapter website or checks can be sent to Hannibal Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 71, Hannibal, NY 13074
For information about how to help Hannibal Dollars for Scholars or to make a donation, visit the website at hannibal.dollarsforscholars.org or email hannibal@dollarsforscholars.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.