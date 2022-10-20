Hannibal Christmas Bureau Carnival set for Nov. 5

HANNIBAL - In the Hannibal Central School District (HCSD), a tradition of giving back and helping those in need has culminated in an annual fundraising extravaganza known as the Christmas Bureau Carnival.

This year, the fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Hannibal High School gymnasium, 928 Cayuga St. Volunteers and community members will unite for the day with activities such as face painting, games, concessions and dozens of basket raffles. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting HCSD families in need during the holiday season.

