Hannibal Central School District’s Stuff-a-Bus event, clothing giveaway a success

Hannibal Central School District students are ready for school to start, complete with new backpacks, which were available during the annual Stuff-a-Bus event.

HANNIBAL - Nearly 150 Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) students received free school supplies recently through the annual Stuff-a-Bus campaign.

The Hannibal Faculty Association, in partnership with the United Way of Oswego County, collected a variety of school supplies to benefit HCSD students. Items such as backpacks, pens, pencils, folders, notebooks and binders were given to HCSD families that attended the August Stuff-a-Bus distribution day.

