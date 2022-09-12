HANNIBAL - Nearly 150 Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) students received free school supplies recently through the annual Stuff-a-Bus campaign.
The Hannibal Faculty Association, in partnership with the United Way of Oswego County, collected a variety of school supplies to benefit HCSD students. Items such as backpacks, pens, pencils, folders, notebooks and binders were given to HCSD families that attended the August Stuff-a-Bus distribution day.
According to Cindi Clover, Hannibal Faculty Association’s community events coordinator, the event would not be possible without the community’s generosity.
“The Hannibal Faculty Association is thrilled to offer school supplies to our students as part of the Stuff-a-Bus event,” Clover said. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated supplies this year to make it such a success. Our students come first, and events like this show how much our entire community believes in that mission!”
Clover also noted that a clothing giveaway was held in conjunction with the school supply distribution, which gave families an opportunity to pick out clothes for the upcoming school year.
