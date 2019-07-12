HANNIBAL - The Hannibal Chapter of Dollars for Scholars presented scholarships to Hannibal High School seniors at the annual awards ceremony held at Hannibal High School.
Dollars for Scholars is a subsidiary of Scholarship America. The Hannibal chapter raises money through various fund raising activities, most notably the annual Ducks over the Dam race. Donations and bequests are also welcome and are tax deductible. All money raised is used provide scholarships to graduating seniors from Hannibal High School. Many colleges partner with Dollars for Scholars to ensure that the awards are not used to reduce other financial aid granted to the student and some colleges match awards from Dollars for Scholars.
This year one scholarship of $1,000 and 21 scholarships in the amount of $500 were presented to Hannibal graduates. This was the highest number of scholarships they’ve been able to award. The increase was due in part to a large donation from a former recipient of one of the awards as well as increased individual donations from community members, including one scholarship funded by Facebook birthday requests.
Fifteen scholarships funded by general fundraising and unspecified donations were awarded to Steven Baker, Fenix Burger, Clara Farnham, Zachary Gombas, Brandon Graham, Patrick Hall, Erin Harris, Cheyenne Hort, Allyson Jones, Rebecca Marsh, Jessica Miner, Hannah Shattell, Christina Thompson, Emily Weaver and Makayla Zapanta.
The Marcia Ukleya Memorial scholarship went to Ashlee Norris and Velvet Howland received the Trooper Amanda Anna Memorial scholarship.
Kaitlyn Ryder received the scholarship sponsored by donations from Sterling Stage and Hannah Kuc received the Shumway Memorial.
Sean Mason and Alyssa Beck were awarded the Country Cruizers Scholarships and Katherine McCraith received the Dale Osborn scholarship.
The Country Cruizers Car Club has supported Dollars for Scholars for a number of years, using proceeds earned by parking cars at the Hannibal Field Days and an annual barbecue.
For information about how to help Hannibal Dollars for Scholars or to make a donation, visit the website at hannibal.dollarsforscholars.org or email hannibal@dollarsforscholars.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.