Hannibal fourth-graders learn about early governments, Civil Rights in unique lesson

Fairley students participate in a performance by the REV Theatre Co. where they learned about Civil Rights and equality.

HANNIBAL - An immersive lesson propelled Hannibal fourth-graders back in time as they learned about the Civil War era and the social issues of that time.

Actors from the REV Theatre Co. met students for some classroom learning activities prior to a performance of “The Keeper’s Voice” in the school’s gymnasium. Students used their prior knowledge of the original Five Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy to compare and contrast early Haudenosaunee and early American governmental systems.

