Hannibal fourth-graders learn about early governments, Civil Rights in unique lesson

HANNIBAL - An immersive lesson propelled Hannibal fourth-graders back in time as they learned about the Civil War era and the social issues of that time.
Actors from the REV Theatre Co. met students for some classroom learning activities prior to a performance of “The Keeper’s Voice” in the school’s gymnasium. Students used their prior knowledge of the original Five Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy to compare and contrast early Haudenosaunee and early American governmental systems.
Throughout the performance, students served as ambassadors arguing for equality for all people. They took on key roles in the performance as they worked to educate an eager young reporter and a professor about the importance of Haudenosaunee traditions, and their value in building a better America in the future to come.
According to the fourth-grade teaching team, the performance and related classroom activities reinforced the English language arts and social studies lessons that have been taught this year.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.