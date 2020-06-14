HANNIBAL - Hannibal High School announced the Class of 2020 valedictorian, salutatorian
Valedictorian
Kristin Kellogg
Although Hannibal High School student Kristin Kellogg faced challenging times during her senior year, her dedication to her studies never wavered on her journey to becoming the Class of 2020 valedictorian.
“I went through a lot during my senior year and I couldn’t have done it without my teachers and classmates,” Kellogg said, noting that her father passed away in October. “I stayed strong because of their support. The entire Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) was there for me whenever I needed help, and that helped shape who I am.”
With the support of the HCSD community, Kellogg was driven by her ambition to excel academically. She was an active member of the school’s Oswego County Academic Youth League team and a National Honor Society member.
In the fall, she plans on living at home and attending SUNY Oswego to pursue a degree in zoology. Eventually, she would like to continue her studies and earn a doctorate degree in veterinary science.
“I want to work as a veterinarian in a zoo,” Kellogg said. “After I gain experience, I want to open up my very own rehabilitation center for wildlife.”
With such lofty goals, Kellogg said she was looking forward to the next chapter and making the most of every day.
“Life is short and unpredictable; don’t let anything stand in the way of your happiness,” she said.
She is the daughter of Stephanie Kellogg and the late Cory Kellogg.
Salutatorian
Savanah France
When Hannibal High School senior Savanah France learned she was the class salutatorian, she knew it was the perfect storybook ending; one the aspiring book editor has envisioned for years.
France has always been interested in the written word and will pursue her passion as an English major next year at SUNY Oswego. She said she has always been unique, creative and imaginative, and she is looking forward to tapping into those qualities in college.
For France, her success in the classroom has carried over into extracurricular activities as well. She was active in the school’s Purple Gallery performances, participated in the Oswego County Academic Youth League, and was a member of the National Honor Society.
“The school district has offered many opportunities that have helped me succeed in becoming who I am today,” France said.
She also noted that her mother, Melissa France, was one of the reasons for her success.
“I definitely attribute my success to my mom,” France said. “She’s always been there for me and always encourages me.”
As France prepares for her future, she took some time to reflect on her years as a Hannibal Warrior and offered her classmates some advice as they embark on new adventures.
“Whatever you choose to do after high school, make sure that it is something that will make you happy,” she said. “You should enjoy life and take support from those you’re close to.”
