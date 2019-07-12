HANNIBAL - A panel of “sharks” recently heard nearly a dozen business pitches from Hannibal High School students enrolled in an entrepreneurship class.
The course aims to provide students with skills that will benefit them beyond the classroom. Students had to develop a business idea from scratch as they researched the market, calculated potential expenses and profit margins, developed a formal plan and pitched their product to a group of possible investors. After hearing each pitch, the panel of “sharks” asked questions about the business, made counter offers and determined if the risk of the partnership would be worth the reward.
“This is a 10-week project that we have done for the past few years,” said teacher Roseann Inzalaco, noting that the unit is modeled after the Shark Tank TV show. “It’s a great project and they are able to take the things they learned in the classroom and use them in real life. They used their creativity and math background, and we also talked about negotiation skills; it definitely paid off!”
Throughout the course, students visited local businesses to gain a better understanding of the entrepreneurial process. They also visited Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management to learn about the academics involved in pursuing a business degree.
