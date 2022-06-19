Hannibal High School salutatorian McCombie to attend SUNY Oswego

HANNIBAL - Hard work and determination propelled Hannibal High School senior Jordan McCombie toward the top of her graduating class, earning the distinction as salutation.
McCombie will take that work ethic to SUNY Oswego next year, where she will major in political science and business. However, that won’t be the end of her schooling, as she plans on attending law school at Syracuse University before embarking on a career in the field.
“I plan on running my own law firm one day,” McCombie said, noting that her high school experience in debate club laid a solid foundation for courtroom debate as a lawyer.
In addition to debate club, McCombie was a member of National Honor Society and Oswego County Academic Youth League. She also played on the Warrior volleyball team.
As she reflected on her experiences in the Hannibal Central School District — including her favorite memory of singing with Mrs. Battles before school started every day — McCombie noted that she couldn’t have done it without a strong support system.
“The teachers have helped me through many of my personal battles and have been very understanding as I fought through them,” McCombie said. “I can’t thank them enough for that.”
While she humbly credited others for helping her achieve success, McCombie doesn’t want the title of salutatorian to define her. Instead, she said, she wants to be remembered by her classmates as “someone who was always down to earth and always there for anyone in need.”
McCombie is the daughter of Charlotte and Paul McCombie.
