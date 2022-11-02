Hannibal High School seniors to present comedic spin on Brothers Grimm tale

Hannibal High School seniors rehearse a scene from the upcoming fall play, “The Brothers Grimm: Out of Order.”

HANNIBAL - A senior rite of passage in the Hannibal Central School District continues this year as an all-senior cast prepares to take the stage for its fall play, “The Brothers Grimm: Out of Order.”

The comedy will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 in the Hannibal High School auditorium and features some familiar storybook characters. However, the Brothers Grimm storylines are far from traditional, and the play is sure to leave the audience laughing, according to the show’s director, Kelly Smith.

