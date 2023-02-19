HANNIBAL - Three talented Hannibal High School student artists recently earned recognition for their work, which is now on exhibit at Onondaga Community College.
Madison Ruggio, Gavin Griffin and Meredith Wakefield each submitted work to the CNY Scholastic Art Competition. Their submissions were among nearly 3,900 from students representing schools across Central New York. Each year, students submit artwork ranging from ceramics to photography and everything in between. The pieces are judged by a panel of nearly 70 artists, educators and photographers.
